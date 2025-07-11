iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by Ade LLC

Ade LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 141 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for approximately 4.5% of Ade LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Ade LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $7,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $253,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 127,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,444,000 after purchasing an additional 13,101 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $1,039,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 20.5% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $104.26 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.29 and a 12 month high of $108.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $104.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.11.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

