Gateway Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 1,939 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Gateway Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,122 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,939 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for 1.0% of Gateway Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $4,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QUAL. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 215,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,403,000 after acquiring an additional 7,995 shares during the last quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 18,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC now owns 15,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCG Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 68,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 4.7%

BATS QUAL opened at $184.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $53.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $178.38 and a 200-day moving average of $176.28. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $148.34 and a 1-year high of $187.26.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.