Phillips Financial Management LLC Grows Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Phillips Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 358 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 27 shares during the quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 109,524.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,835,722 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,239,576,000 after buying an additional 8,827,662 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,019,087,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Netflix by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,301,098 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,051,016,000 after acquiring an additional 856,307 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Netflix by 318.9% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 976,924 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $870,752,000 after acquiring an additional 743,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Netflix by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,574,006 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,076,903,000 after purchasing an additional 570,674 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Price Performance

NFLX stock opened at $1,250.59 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $587.04 and a 52 week high of $1,341.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $532.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,219.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,046.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.74 by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 39.61%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.28 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NFLX. Wolfe Research set a $1,340.00 price target on Netflix and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $1,070.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Netflix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Netflix from $1,222.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,195.30.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Netflix

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Netflix news, Director Strive Masiyiwa sold 290 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,336.54, for a total transaction of $387,596.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,286.84, for a total transaction of $797,840.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 186,723 shares of company stock worth $223,307,201. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.