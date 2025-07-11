Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Holdings Lifted by WESPAC Advisors LLC

WESPAC Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Country Club Bank grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 4.7% during the first quarter. Country Club Bank now owns 3,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Seamount Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 10.9% during the first quarter. Seamount Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 1.7% during the first quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 53,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,067,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 29.3% during the first quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 51,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,194,000 after purchasing an additional 11,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 2.5% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 699,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $327,868,000 after purchasing an additional 17,210 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of QQQ opened at $555.45 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $525.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $505.74. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $402.39 and a 52 week high of $557.63.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.5911 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 23rd.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.