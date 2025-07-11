Cerity Partners LLC Purchases 97,213 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 121.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 177,514 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,213 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $96,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Correct Capital Wealth Management lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.9% during the first quarter. Correct Capital Wealth Management now owns 3,620 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,148 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,636,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Round Rock Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebrook Private Inc. boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. now owns 749 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GS opened at $709.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $629.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $595.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $437.37 and a twelve month high of $726.00. The company has a market capitalization of $217.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.35.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $14.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.57 by $1.55. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 11.86%. The company had revenue of $15.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $11.58 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.85%.

GS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $560.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 4th. HSBC reissued a “reduce” rating and issued a $627.00 price objective (up from $558.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $650.00 to $785.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $715.00 price target on The Goldman Sachs Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $614.00.

In related news, Director John B. Hess purchased 3,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $511.68 per share, with a total value of $1,997,598.72. Following the acquisition, the director owned 3,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,997,598.72. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

