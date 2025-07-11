Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc Increases Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 1,671.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 744 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.1% of Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VO. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after buying an additional 5,241 shares in the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 90,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,306,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 459.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 3,931 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Finally, Founders Grove Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. Founders Grove Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VO stock opened at $284.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $84.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $272.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $266.13. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $223.65 and a fifty-two week high of $285.60.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

