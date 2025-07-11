NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Stake Trimmed by Cromwell Holdings LLC

Cromwell Holdings LLC lowered its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 75.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,958 shares during the quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $90,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Graney & King LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 643 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In other news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 23,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,657,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 196,817 shares in the company, valued at $13,777,190. The trade was a 10.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Erste Group Bank cut NextEra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.73.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 1.4%

NEE opened at $74.67 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.23. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.72 and a twelve month high of $86.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $153.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.67.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.99. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 21.81%. The firm had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.5665 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.64%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

