BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Shares Acquired by Weil Company Inc.

Weil Company Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 194.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,074 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Weil Company Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,376,606 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,712,493,000 after buying an additional 68,405 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,097,524 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,200,450,000 after buying an additional 93,844 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 104,598.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,500,083 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,312,759,000 after buying an additional 3,496,740 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,006,765 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,072,787,000 after acquiring an additional 190,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,390,450 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,450,475,000 after acquiring an additional 26,485 shares in the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BLK shares. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $980.00 price objective on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded BlackRock to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BlackRock in a report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on BlackRock from $1,251.00 to $1,032.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,132.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BlackRock news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $912.50, for a total transaction of $9,125,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 66,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,256,025. This trade represents a 13.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock Price Performance

BLK stock opened at $1,103.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a current ratio of 4.34. BlackRock has a 1 year low of $773.74 and a 1 year high of $1,105.72. The firm has a market cap of $170.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $993.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $971.28.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The asset manager reported $11.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.84 by $0.46. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 30.09%. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.81 earnings per share. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that BlackRock will post 47.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $5.21 per share. This represents a $20.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 5th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.63%.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Further Reading

