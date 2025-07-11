Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Has $1.71 Million Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,651 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HD. Country Club Bank lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.4% in the first quarter. Country Club Bank now owns 15,324 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,488,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,546 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 13,281 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Bosman Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 770 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.28, for a total value of $1,996,327.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 17,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,413,285.76. This trade represents a 23.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,600 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.14, for a total value of $954,564.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 7,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,919,130.14. This trade represents a 24.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Price Performance

Home Depot stock opened at $373.60 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $366.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $375.75. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $326.31 and a 12 month high of $439.37. The company has a market cap of $371.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $39.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.24 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 242.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th were given a $2.30 dividend. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 5th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on HD. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $455.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Home Depot from $435.00 to $418.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 24th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $470.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $415.00 price objective (up from $410.00) on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $430.00 to $425.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.77.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

