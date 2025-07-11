Astra Wealth Partners LLC Has $245,000 Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Astra Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 297 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35 shares during the quarter. Astra Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.7% in the first quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. CSM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. CSM Advisors LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,444,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $790.23 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $767.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $800.01. The company has a market cap of $748.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.30, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $677.09 and a 1 year high of $972.53.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($1.30). The company had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.77 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 85.51% and a net margin of 22.67%. The company’s revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC lowered shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $1,150.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Monday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $892.00 to $888.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 28th. Finally, Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,012.22.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Featured Articles

