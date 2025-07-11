Diversify Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Diversify Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,456 shares during the quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $7,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of QQQ opened at $555.45 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $402.39 and a 52-week high of $557.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $525.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $505.74.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.5911 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

