895 Shares in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Purchased by Burford Brothers Inc.

Burford Brothers Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VOO. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 196,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,066,000 after buying an additional 34,009 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $14,232,829,000. Amundi boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 34,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,418,000 after buying an additional 4,928 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of VOO stock opened at $575.29 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $442.80 and a 52 week high of $576.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $548.06 and a 200 day moving average of $535.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $694.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.