Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stake Decreased by Sharkey Howes & Javer

Sharkey Howes & Javer cut its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 32.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 723 shares during the period. Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

QQQ opened at $555.45 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $525.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $505.74. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $402.39 and a 1-year high of $557.63.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.5911 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

