Simon Quick Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,752 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Light & Wonder were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Light & Wonder by 4,783.3% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Light & Wonder by 3,861.1% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Light & Wonder by 194.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Light & Wonder in the first quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Light & Wonder by 217.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Light & Wonder stock opened at $82.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.23. Light & Wonder, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.46 and a fifty-two week high of $115.00.

Light & Wonder ( NASDAQ:LNW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $774.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.93 million. Light & Wonder had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 49.91%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Light & Wonder, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LNW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Macquarie decreased their price objective on Light & Wonder from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Light & Wonder from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Mizuho raised their target price on Light & Wonder from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Citigroup raised Light & Wonder from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Light & Wonder from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Light & Wonder currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.82.

Light & Wonder, Inc is a cross-platform global games company, which engages in the development of content and digital markets. It operates through the following segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming. The Gaming segment includes the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of portfolio of gaming products and services.

