AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $119.25.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AER shares. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on AerCap from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on AerCap from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group cut AerCap to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Bank of America upped their price target on AerCap from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AerCap from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st.

AER opened at $115.69 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $107.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.17. AerCap has a twelve month low of $82.21 and a twelve month high of $118.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $21.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.39.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.99. AerCap had a net margin of 32.38% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that AerCap will post 11.29 EPS for the current year.

AerCap declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 14th. AerCap’s payout ratio is 9.58%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AER. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AerCap during the fourth quarter worth about $218,517,000. 59 North Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of AerCap by 40.6% during the first quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP now owns 5,209,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $532,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,620 shares during the period. Dorsey Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AerCap during the first quarter worth about $116,325,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its position in shares of AerCap by 139.1% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,505,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,105,000 after purchasing an additional 875,950 shares during the period. Finally, TOMS Capital Investment Management LP raised its position in shares of AerCap by 118.8% during the fourth quarter. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP now owns 1,398,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,789,000 after purchasing an additional 759,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

