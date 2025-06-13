Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Lowers Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,850 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 79.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Christopher Paul Riley sold 15,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total transaction of $3,129,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,005,442. This trade represents a 51.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Steven M. Rales sold 1,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.74, for a total value of $245,925,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 3,105,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,036,665.92. This represents a 28.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Performance

NYSE DHR opened at $204.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.60 billion, a PE ratio of 38.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $171.00 and a 1-year high of $281.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 16.33%. On average, research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 24.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Danaher from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Danaher from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. HSBC lowered their price target on Danaher from $270.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Danaher from $275.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.17.

Danaher Company Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Stories

