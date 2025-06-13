Ai-Media Technologies Limited (ASX:AIM) Insider Brent Cubis Purchases 35,000 Shares of Stock

Ai-Media Technologies Limited (ASX:AIM – Get Free Report) insider Brent Cubis purchased 35,000 shares of Ai-Media Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.56 ($0.36) per share, with a total value of A$19,425.00 ($12,696.08).
Ai-Media Technologies Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $144.08 million, a P/E ratio of -107.51 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.
About Ai-Media Technologies
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Ai-Media Technologies
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- SoFi Stock’s Next Test: Can It Justify Its Premium Valuation?
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Super Micro Computer Stock: Two Levels Smart Money Is Watching
- What is a penny stock? A comprehensive guide
- Fastenal Stock After Split: Poised for 5 More Years of Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Ai-Media Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ai-Media Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.