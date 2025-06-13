Ai-Media Technologies Limited (ASX:AIM) Insider Brent Cubis Purchases 35,000 Shares of Stock

Ai-Media Technologies Limited (ASX:AIM – Get Free Report) insider Brent Cubis purchased 35,000 shares of Ai-Media Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.56 ($0.36) per share, with a total value of A$19,425.00 ($12,696.08).

Ai-Media Technologies Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $144.08 million, a P/E ratio of -107.51 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Get Ai-Media Technologies alerts:

About Ai-Media Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Ai-Media Technologies Limited provides technology-driven captioning, transcription, and translation products and services in Australia, New Zealand, North America, and internationally. The company offers live content captions; recoded content; virtual meeting captioning, as well as Lexi, an automatic captioning service.

Receive News & Ratings for Ai-Media Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ai-Media Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.