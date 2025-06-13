Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Has $464,000 Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,515 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Greenline Partners LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 67.6% during the first quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 305 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $118.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.65. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.48 and a 1-year high of $187.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.14 billion, a PE ratio of 119.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.99.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 7.42%. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 14th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $147.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Melius Research set a $110.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price (up from $115.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.23.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total transaction of $1,670,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,713,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,607,893.70. The trade was a 1.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

