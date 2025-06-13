Schoolcraft Capital LLC Sells 919 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Schoolcraft Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 25.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 919 shares during the quarter. Schoolcraft Capital LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $948,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at $192,000. Next Level Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at $318,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Aflac by 2,210.3% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 158,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 151,673 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in Aflac by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 38,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,935,000 after acquiring an additional 3,454 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Aflac

In related news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 37,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.59, for a total value of $3,906,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,496,045.28. This represents a 34.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.70, for a total transaction of $290,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $711,149.60. The trade was a 29.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,750 shares of company stock worth $4,304,295. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AFL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Aflac from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.93.

Aflac Stock Performance

NYSE AFL opened at $102.66 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $86.46 and a 12-month high of $115.50. The firm has a market cap of $55.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.82.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.01). Aflac had a net margin of 28.76% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.25%.

Aflac Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

