Justin K. Patrick Sells 9,036 Shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Stock

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) SVP Justin K. Patrick sold 9,036 shares of Itron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.77, for a total value of $1,100,313.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,575,313.73. This trade represents a 29.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

ITRI stock opened at $121.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $110.68 and a 200-day moving average of $107.98. Itron, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.11 and a fifty-two week high of $124.90.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $607.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $608.86 million. Itron had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 9.37%. Itron’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Itron, Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Itron by 112.7% during the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 41,363 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,491,000 after buying an additional 21,919 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Itron by 180.7% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 333,363 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,197,000 after acquiring an additional 214,600 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Itron by 143.2% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,355 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 4,331 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Itron by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 253,526 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,528,000 after acquiring an additional 75,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Itron by 276.6% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 26,408 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,867,000 after acquiring an additional 19,395 shares in the last quarter. 96.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ITRI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Itron from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Wall Street Zen cut Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Itron from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 target price on shares of Itron in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Itron from $124.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.36.

Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.

