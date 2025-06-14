Ethan Ngo Sells 64,998 Shares of BKV Corporation (NYSE:BKV) Stock

BKV Corporation (NYSE:BKV – Get Free Report) insider Ethan Ngo sold 64,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $1,494,954.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 112,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,591,525. The trade was a 36.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Ethan Ngo also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BKV alerts:

On Monday, May 12th, Ethan Ngo sold 23,752 shares of BKV stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $522,781.52.

On Tuesday, May 13th, Ethan Ngo sold 19,582 shares of BKV stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $430,999.82.

On Friday, May 2nd, Ethan Ngo sold 21,667 shares of BKV stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total value of $400,189.49.

On Thursday, April 3rd, Ethan Ngo sold 21,667 shares of BKV stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.09, for a total value of $435,290.03.

BKV Stock Down 0.2%

BKV stock opened at $23.30 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.54. BKV Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $15.00 and a fifty-two week high of $26.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BKV ( NYSE:BKV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $216.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.20 million. Equities analysts anticipate that BKV Corporation will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on BKV from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on BKV from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Truist Financial cut their target price on BKV from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on BKV from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.13.

View Our Latest Research Report on BKV

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BKV

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of BKV in the 1st quarter valued at $1,605,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of BKV by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 6,209 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of BKV in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BKV in the 4th quarter valued at $9,553,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BKV in the 4th quarter valued at $7,728,000.

BKV Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BKV Corporation engages in the acquisition, operation, and development of natural gas and NGL properties. It is also involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Denver, Colorado with additional offices in Tunkhannock, Pennsylvania and Fort Worth, Texas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BKV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BKV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.