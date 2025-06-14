American International Group Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:AIG)

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors bought 43,207 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,045% compared to the average volume of 3,772 call options.

American International Group Price Performance

American International Group stock opened at $84.52 on Friday. American International Group has a 52 week low of $69.00 and a 52 week high of $88.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $48.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.64.

Get American International Group alerts:

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.13. American International Group had a negative net margin of 4.25% and a positive return on equity of 8.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that American International Group will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

American International Group Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is a boost from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -67.67%.

AIG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of American International Group from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of American International Group from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of American International Group from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of American International Group from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $91.00 price objective (up previously from $83.00) on shares of American International Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.12.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AIG

Insider Buying and Selling at American International Group

In other American International Group news, EVP Christopher Flatt sold 46,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.26, for a total transaction of $3,845,113.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,781,764. This represents a 68.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American International Group

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invst LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $737,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,278,000. GK Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $249,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,943 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

About American International Group

(Get Free Report)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.