Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Now Covered by Raymond James

Raymond James started coverage on shares of Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a market perform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Entergy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Entergy in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.04.

Get Entergy alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on ETR

Entergy Price Performance

NYSE ETR opened at $81.98 on Friday. Entergy has a 12 month low of $52.07 and a 12 month high of $88.38. The stock has a market cap of $35.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.67, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.22. Entergy had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Entergy will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 2nd. Entergy’s payout ratio is 77.92%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Entergy by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 6,028 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Entergy during the fourth quarter worth $4,393,000. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC purchased a new position in Entergy during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Entergy by 74.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 670,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,869,000 after buying an additional 286,005 shares during the period. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Entergy by 88.8% during the fourth quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 360,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,333,000 after buying an additional 169,511 shares during the period. 88.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Entergy

(Get Free Report)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.