PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX) Senior Officer Sells C$1,805,666.87 in Stock

Posted by on Jun 14th, 2025

PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHXGet Free Report) Senior Officer John Michael Hooks sold 221,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.14, for a total transaction of C$1,805,666.87.

John Michael Hooks also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, June 9th, John Michael Hooks sold 93,900 shares of PHX Energy Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.04, for a total transaction of C$755,378.55.
  • On Thursday, June 5th, John Michael Hooks sold 80,500 shares of PHX Energy Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.00, for a total transaction of C$644,193.20.
  • On Tuesday, June 3rd, John Michael Hooks sold 138,800 shares of PHX Energy Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.07, for a total transaction of C$1,120,310.32.
  • On Friday, May 16th, John Michael Hooks sold 2,800 shares of PHX Energy Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.25, for a total transaction of C$23,103.08.
  • On Wednesday, May 14th, John Michael Hooks sold 269,900 shares of PHX Energy Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.02, for a total transaction of C$2,164,598.00.

PHX Energy Services Stock Performance

TSE:PHX opened at C$8.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$7.92 and its 200-day moving average is C$8.73. PHX Energy Services Corp. has a 52-week low of C$6.64 and a 52-week high of C$10.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.99, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of C$387.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 2.32.

PHX Energy Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.41%. PHX Energy Services’s payout ratio is currently 50.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, ATB Capital dropped their price objective on shares of PHX Energy Services from C$12.00 to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th.

PHX Energy Services Company Profile

PHX Energy Services Corp is a Canadian service provider company. It is principally engaged in providing horizontal and directional drilling services, as well as web-based remote electronic drilling recorder technology and services, to oil and natural gas exploration and development companies in Canada, United States, Albania, and Russia.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX)

