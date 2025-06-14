PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX) Senior Officer Sells C$1,805,666.87 in Stock

PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX – Get Free Report) Senior Officer John Michael Hooks sold 221,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.14, for a total transaction of C$1,805,666.87.

John Michael Hooks also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PHX Energy Services alerts:

On Monday, June 9th, John Michael Hooks sold 93,900 shares of PHX Energy Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.04, for a total transaction of C$755,378.55.

On Thursday, June 5th, John Michael Hooks sold 80,500 shares of PHX Energy Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.00, for a total transaction of C$644,193.20.

On Tuesday, June 3rd, John Michael Hooks sold 138,800 shares of PHX Energy Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.07, for a total transaction of C$1,120,310.32.

On Friday, May 16th, John Michael Hooks sold 2,800 shares of PHX Energy Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.25, for a total transaction of C$23,103.08.

On Wednesday, May 14th, John Michael Hooks sold 269,900 shares of PHX Energy Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.02, for a total transaction of C$2,164,598.00.

PHX Energy Services Stock Performance

TSE:PHX opened at C$8.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$7.92 and its 200-day moving average is C$8.73. PHX Energy Services Corp. has a 52-week low of C$6.64 and a 52-week high of C$10.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.99, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of C$387.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 2.32.

PHX Energy Services Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.41%. PHX Energy Services’s payout ratio is currently 50.27%.

Separately, ATB Capital dropped their price objective on shares of PHX Energy Services from C$12.00 to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th.

Get Our Latest Report on PHX

PHX Energy Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PHX Energy Services Corp is a Canadian service provider company. It is principally engaged in providing horizontal and directional drilling services, as well as web-based remote electronic drilling recorder technology and services, to oil and natural gas exploration and development companies in Canada, United States, Albania, and Russia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PHX Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PHX Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.