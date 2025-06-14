PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX) Senior Officer Sells C$1,805,666.87 in Stock

PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX – Get Free Report) Senior Officer John Michael Hooks sold 221,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.14, for a total transaction of C$1,805,666.87.
John Michael Hooks also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, June 9th, John Michael Hooks sold 93,900 shares of PHX Energy Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.04, for a total transaction of C$755,378.55.
- On Thursday, June 5th, John Michael Hooks sold 80,500 shares of PHX Energy Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.00, for a total transaction of C$644,193.20.
- On Tuesday, June 3rd, John Michael Hooks sold 138,800 shares of PHX Energy Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.07, for a total transaction of C$1,120,310.32.
- On Friday, May 16th, John Michael Hooks sold 2,800 shares of PHX Energy Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.25, for a total transaction of C$23,103.08.
- On Wednesday, May 14th, John Michael Hooks sold 269,900 shares of PHX Energy Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.02, for a total transaction of C$2,164,598.00.
PHX Energy Services Stock Performance
TSE:PHX opened at C$8.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$7.92 and its 200-day moving average is C$8.73. PHX Energy Services Corp. has a 52-week low of C$6.64 and a 52-week high of C$10.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.99, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of C$387.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 2.32.
PHX Energy Services Announces Dividend
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, ATB Capital dropped their price objective on shares of PHX Energy Services from C$12.00 to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th.
PHX Energy Services Company Profile
PHX Energy Services Corp is a Canadian service provider company. It is principally engaged in providing horizontal and directional drilling services, as well as web-based remote electronic drilling recorder technology and services, to oil and natural gas exploration and development companies in Canada, United States, Albania, and Russia.
