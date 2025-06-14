TD Cowen Issues Positive Forecast for STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Stock Price

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by TD Cowen from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Dbs Bank downgraded STMicroelectronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised STMicroelectronics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, STMicroelectronics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.97.

STMicroelectronics Price Performance

STM opened at $29.20 on Friday. STMicroelectronics has a 12-month low of $17.25 and a 12-month high of $43.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.42. The company has a market capitalization of $26.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.56.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that STMicroelectronics will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STMicroelectronics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.42%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On STMicroelectronics

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 225.7% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 197.0% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 1,779 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 139.6% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,862 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in STMicroelectronics in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 396.4% during the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,197 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

