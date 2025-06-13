iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Shares Purchased by Crowley Wealth Management Inc.

Crowley Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 126.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 645 shares during the quarter. Crowley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $289,403,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,496,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,622,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 264,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,970,000 after purchasing an additional 103,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 302,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,163,000 after buying an additional 73,318 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Semiconductor ETF alerts:

iShares Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ SOXX opened at $226.87 on Friday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $148.31 and a 12 month high of $267.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $194.45 and a 200-day moving average of $206.86. The company has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.38 and a beta of 1.34.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.2611 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th.

(Free Report)

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.