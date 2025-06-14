D. Boral Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Quince Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QNCX)

D. Boral Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Quince Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QNCX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $4.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on QNCX. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Quince Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Quince Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Quince Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Quince Therapeutics Stock Up 19.2%

Shares of NASDAQ QNCX opened at $1.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.43. The company has a current ratio of 9.53, a quick ratio of 9.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 0.80. Quince Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.51 and a 12-month high of $2.45.

Quince Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QNCX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.10). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Quince Therapeutics will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Quince Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Quince Therapeutics by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 43,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 14,128 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Quince Therapeutics by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 50,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 16,501 shares in the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Quince Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Quince Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Quince Therapeutics by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 375,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 36,807 shares in the last quarter. 30.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Quince Therapeutics

Quince Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics for patients with debilitating and rare diseases. The company's lead asset candidature comprises EryDex for the treatment of rare pediatric neurodegenerative disease, including A-T, an inherited autosomal recessive neurodegenerative and immunodeficiency disorder caused by mutations in ATM gene.

