Solaris Energy Infrastructure (NASDAQ:SEI) Now Covered by Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure (NASDAQ:SEI – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SEI. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure in a research note on Friday, June 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Solaris Energy Infrastructure currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.56.

Solaris Energy Infrastructure Stock Performance

Solaris Energy Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

Solaris Energy Infrastructure stock opened at $27.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 61.59 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.66. Solaris Energy Infrastructure has a twelve month low of $10.96 and a twelve month high of $39.03.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 3rd were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 3rd. Solaris Energy Infrastructure’s payout ratio is currently 97.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Solaris Energy Infrastructure news, Director Aj Teague bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.77 per share, for a total transaction of $26,770.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 98,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,635,747.43. This trade represents a 1.03% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William A. Zartler purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.78 per share, for a total transaction of $217,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,039,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,634,364.06. The trade was a 0.97% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $267,150 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Solaris Energy Infrastructure

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Solaris Energy Infrastructure in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Solaris Energy Infrastructure in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Solaris Energy Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Solaris Energy Infrastructure in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Solaris Energy Infrastructure Company Profile

Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of patented mobile proppant management systems that unload, store, and deliver proppant to oil and natural gas well sites. Its products include Mobile Proppant and Mobile Chemical Management Systems, and Inventory Management Software.

Featured Articles

