GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Purchases 529 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 671.7% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SLV stock opened at $32.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 0.56. iShares Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $24.25 and a 52 week high of $33.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.19 and a 200-day moving average of $29.15.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

