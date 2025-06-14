Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Makes New $15.78 Million Investment in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 581,109 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $15,777,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FIVN. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Five9 by 155.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 854 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in shares of Five9 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Five9 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Five9 by 7,305.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,333 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Five9 by 3,955.4% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571 shares in the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Five9 from $45.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Five9 in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Five9 in a research report on Friday, June 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Five9 from $60.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.15.

Five9 Price Performance

FIVN opened at $26.65 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.24, a PEG ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.20. Five9, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.04 and a twelve month high of $49.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The software maker reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.14. Five9 had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a positive return on equity of 3.62%. The firm had revenue of $279.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Five9, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Michael Burkland sold 12,594 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.17, for a total value of $342,178.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 391,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,636,022.54. The trade was a 3.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Andy Dignan sold 4,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total transaction of $136,532.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 227,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,420,503.02. The trade was a 2.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,866 shares of company stock valued at $913,434 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Five9 Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States, India, and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

