Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Increases Stock Position in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Free Report) by 44.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 970,166 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300,590 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.54% of DXC Technology worth $16,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in DXC Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,003,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in DXC Technology by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 219,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,387,000 after acquiring an additional 5,798 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in DXC Technology by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 107,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 9,249 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in DXC Technology by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 877,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,530,000 after acquiring an additional 25,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. 96.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DXC Technology Stock Down 1.9%

DXC stock opened at $15.56 on Friday. DXC Technology has a twelve month low of $13.44 and a twelve month high of $24.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.05, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.08. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 20.70% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

DXC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on DXC Technology from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on DXC Technology from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of DXC Technology in a report on Monday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on DXC Technology from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

About DXC Technology



DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

Featured Stories

