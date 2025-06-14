10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Stock Position Decreased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its holdings in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,734,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,373 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 1.42% of 10x Genomics worth $15,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TXG. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in 10x Genomics by 424.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in 10x Genomics by 81.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in 10x Genomics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in 10x Genomics by 86.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in 10x Genomics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on TXG. Wall Street Zen raised 10x Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on 10x Genomics from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on 10x Genomics from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 19th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of 10x Genomics in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of 10x Genomics in a report on Thursday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 10x Genomics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.81.

10x Genomics Stock Performance

Shares of TXG stock opened at $10.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.75 and its 200-day moving average is $11.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 1.99. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.78 and a 52-week high of $24.76.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $154.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.91 million. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 29.90% and a negative return on equity of 25.40%. 10x Genomics’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.50) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other 10x Genomics news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 9,343 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total value of $77,546.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,083,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,994,087.50. This represents a 0.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 7,485 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total transaction of $62,125.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 448,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,721,504.20. This represents a 1.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,872 shares of company stock valued at $173,238. 9.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

10x Genomics Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in the America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium, chromium connect, and chromium controller instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

