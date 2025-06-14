Integrated Advisors Network LLC Has $425,000 Stock Position in ProShares Ultra Russell 2000 (NYSEARCA:UWM)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC cut its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Russell 2000 (NYSEARCA:UWM – Free Report) by 46.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,021 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in ProShares Ultra Russell 2000 were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Russell 2000 by 12.5% in the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 8,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the period. Novem Group acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Russell 2000 in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Russell 2000 in the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Russell 2000 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Russell 2000 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000.

Get ProShares Ultra Russell 2000 alerts:

ProShares Ultra Russell 2000 Trading Down 3.7%

NYSEARCA UWM opened at $35.28 on Friday. ProShares Ultra Russell 2000 has a 1-year low of $24.47 and a 1-year high of $51.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.56 and a 200-day moving average of $38.19. The company has a market cap of $319.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 2.22.

About ProShares Ultra Russell 2000

The ProShares Ultra Russell2000 (UWM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap companies. UWM was launched on Jan 23, 2007 and is managed by ProShares.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Ultra Russell 2000 (NYSEARCA:UWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Russell 2000 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Russell 2000 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.