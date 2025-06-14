Integrated Advisors Network LLC Has $411,000 Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF were worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 60.4% in the first quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 74,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,270,000 after acquiring an additional 28,216 shares during the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 20,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 20,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth $1,353,000. Finally, Addis & Hill Inc boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. Addis & Hill Inc now owns 144,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,296,000 after purchasing an additional 10,067 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RWO stock opened at $44.50 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $37.86 and a 52 week high of $48.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.95 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.43 and its 200-day moving average is $43.61.

About SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

