Integrated Advisors Network LLC Increases Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 39,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,254,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Bank & Trust Co now owns 7,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. State of Wyoming raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 28,842 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Microchip Technology

In other news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total value of $29,980.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,468 shares in the company, valued at $210,472.92. This trade represents a 12.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.78, for a total value of $112,396.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,913,979.14. This trade represents a 5.55% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microchip Technology Trading Down 3.2%

Shares of Microchip Technology stock opened at $65.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.45 billion, a PE ratio of 117.38 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.99. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52-week low of $34.13 and a 52-week high of $96.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 6.49%. The firm had revenue of $970.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $962.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Microchip Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd were given a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is -18,200.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Microchip Technology from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Microchip Technology from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.53.

View Our Latest Report on Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Further Reading

