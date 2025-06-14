Wells Fargo & Company Issues Positive Forecast for Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Stock Price

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Snowflake from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.50.

Snowflake Stock Performance

Shares of Snowflake stock opened at $208.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $176.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.78. Snowflake has a 1-year low of $107.13 and a 1-year high of $214.83. The company has a market cap of $69.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.40 and a beta of 1.21.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 24.23% and a negative net margin of 33.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Snowflake will post -2.36 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Snowflake news, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 403 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total transaction of $85,174.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,404,008.15. This trade represents a 1.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank Slootman sold 7,016 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.69, for a total transaction of $1,092,321.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 182,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,491,114.31. This represents a 3.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 903,058 shares of company stock valued at $170,730,711 in the last 90 days. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Snowflake

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SNOW. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Spurstone Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

See Also

