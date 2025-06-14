Methanex (TSE:MX) Given a C$53.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Scotiabank set a C$53.00 price target on Methanex (TSE:MX – Free Report) (NASDAQ:MEOH) in a report released on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Separately, Raymond James set a C$40.00 price objective on Methanex and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$46.50.
Methanex Stock Up 4.4%
Methanex Company Profile
Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in China, Europe, the United States, South America, South Korea, Canada, and Asia. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities.
