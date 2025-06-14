Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Invests $73,000 in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,000 shares of the technology ETF’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AIQ. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new position in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. 27.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AIQ opened at $41.60 on Friday. Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $30.60 and a 52 week high of $42.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -244.71 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.85.

