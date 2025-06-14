Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys 849 Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,715 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $3,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UAL. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new position in United Airlines during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Hemington Wealth Management increased its holdings in United Airlines by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 316 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in United Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in United Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of United Airlines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 7th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of United Airlines in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of United Airlines in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of United Airlines from $73.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of United Airlines from $90.00 to $81.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, United Airlines has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.64.

Shares of NASDAQ UAL opened at $74.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.79. The company has a market cap of $24.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.02 and a 12-month high of $116.00.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $13.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.47 billion. United Airlines had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 32.26%. On average, research analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

