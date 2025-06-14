Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:ICHBF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:ICHBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 85.7% from the May 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ICHBF opened at $9.92 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.92. Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. has a one year low of $9.92 and a one year high of $9.92.

Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile

Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and processing of steel in Mexico and North America. It provides commercial and structural steel products, rebars, steel wires and derivates, special bars, steel pipes and tubes, billets, and blooms. The company was founded in 1934 and is based in Tlalnepantla de Baz, Mexico.

