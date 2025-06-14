Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:ICHBF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:ICHBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 85.7% from the May 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:ICHBF opened at $9.92 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.92. Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. has a one year low of $9.92 and a one year high of $9.92.
Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile
