Daiwa House Industry Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWAHY) Short Interest Update

Daiwa House Industry Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWAHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a drop of 85.6% from the May 15th total of 24,300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 43,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Daiwa House Industry Price Performance

Shares of DWAHY opened at $33.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 0.50. Daiwa House Industry has a one year low of $24.12 and a one year high of $37.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.88.

Daiwa House Industry (OTCMKTS:DWAHY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.83. The company had revenue of $10.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.71 billion.

About Daiwa House Industry

Daiwa House Industry Co, Ltd. engages in the construction contracts business in Japan and internationally. It operates through six segments: Detached Houses, Rental Housing, Condominiums, Commercial Facilities, Business Facilities, and Environmental Energy. The Detached Houses segment engages in custom-ordered housing and sales of detached houses and lots.

