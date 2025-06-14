Insider Selling: CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) CFO Sells 3,957 Shares of Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Free Report) CFO Brandon O’brien sold 3,957 shares of CorVel stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.46, for a total value of $429,176.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,804 shares in the company, valued at $1,280,261.84. This trade represents a 25.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
CorVel Stock Down 0.7%
CRVL opened at $105.07 on Friday. CorVel Co. has a 52-week low of $79.81 and a 52-week high of $128.61. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.81 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $111.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.75.
CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 32.22%. The firm had revenue of $231.51 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CorVel
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded CorVel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 18th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRVL
About CorVel
CorVel Corporation provides workers’ compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs. The company also offers network solutions services, including automated medical fee auditing, preferred provider management and reimbursement, retrospective utilization review, facility claim review, professional review, pharmacy, directed care, clearinghouse, independent medical examination, and inpatient medical bill review services, as well as Medicare solutions.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than CorVel
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- IBM Up 10 Days in a Row: What’s Driving the Winning Streak?
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Upstart Stock’s Bull Case Just Got a Lot Stronger
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, Examples and How to Invest
- Higher Gulf Oil Output Puts These Energy Names in Play
Receive News & Ratings for CorVel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorVel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.