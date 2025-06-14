Focus Financial Network Inc. Reduces Holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

Focus Financial Network Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Free Report) by 55.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,629 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Global 100 ETF by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,154,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,125,000 after purchasing an additional 110,599 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,567,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares Global 100 ETF by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 860,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,699,000 after purchasing an additional 137,780 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in iShares Global 100 ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 837,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,416,000 after purchasing an additional 37,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Global 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,994,000.

iShares Global 100 ETF stock opened at $104.50 on Friday. iShares Global 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $82.80 and a 12 month high of $106.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.93. The firm has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82 and a beta of 0.93.

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

