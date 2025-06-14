Focus Financial Network Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

Focus Financial Network Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWC. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IWC opened at $122.53 on Friday. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a one year low of $95.25 and a one year high of $139.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $114.28 and its 200-day moving average is $122.04. The company has a market capitalization of $796.45 million, a PE ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

