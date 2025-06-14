Focus Financial Network Inc. Grows Position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST)

Focus Financial Network Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,422 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 410 shares during the quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust were worth $476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $508,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 151,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,545,000 after purchasing an additional 10,446 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 165,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,054,000 after purchasing an additional 3,154 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,425,000.

Shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust stock opened at $36.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.80. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a one year low of $27.87 and a one year high of $39.59.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.

