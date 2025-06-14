ProShares UltraShort Consumer Staples (NYSEARCA:SZK) Short Interest Update

ProShares UltraShort Consumer Staples (NYSEARCA:SZK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 85.7% from the May 15th total of 700 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 6,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
ProShares UltraShort Consumer Staples Stock Performance
SZK opened at $12.06 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.23. ProShares UltraShort Consumer Staples has a one year low of $11.34 and a one year high of $13.91.
ProShares UltraShort Consumer Staples Company Profile
Featured Articles
