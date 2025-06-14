Focus Financial Network Inc. Purchases 2,603 Shares of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:EYLD)

Focus Financial Network Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:EYLD – Free Report) by 39.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,135 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. owned 0.06% of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF by 398.0% during the 1st quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 46,348 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 56,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699 shares during the last quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 162,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,161,000 after purchasing an additional 12,508 shares during the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 2,407,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,454,000 after purchasing an additional 299,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF by 114,625.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 4,585 shares during the last quarter.

Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF Stock Up 14.5%

Shares of EYLD stock opened at $35.48 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.81 and a 200-day moving average of $32.26. Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $27.30 and a 12-month high of $36.16. The firm has a market cap of $518.01 million, a P/E ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.69.

About Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF

The Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF (EYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in emerging market stocks focused on shareholder yield, as measured by dividend payments and net share buybacks. EYLD was launched on Jul 14, 2016 and is managed by Cambria.

