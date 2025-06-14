Focus Financial Network Inc. Lowers Stock Position in InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT)

Focus Financial Network Inc. lessened its stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 951 shares during the quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in InvenTrust Properties were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in InvenTrust Properties by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,362,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,446,000 after acquiring an additional 245,343 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in InvenTrust Properties by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,457,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,039,000 after purchasing an additional 839,541 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in InvenTrust Properties by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,936,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,366,000 after purchasing an additional 120,014 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in InvenTrust Properties by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,278,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,507,000 after purchasing an additional 98,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in InvenTrust Properties by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,193,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,966,000 after purchasing an additional 315,380 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on IVT shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of InvenTrust Properties in a report on Thursday, March 20th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of InvenTrust Properties from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of InvenTrust Properties in a research report on Monday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, InvenTrust Properties currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.80.

NYSE:IVT opened at $27.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.90. InvenTrust Properties Corp. has a 1-year low of $24.13 and a 1-year high of $31.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (the “Company,” “IVT,” or “InvenTrust”) is a premier Sun Belt, multi-tenant essential retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers as well as high-quality power centers that often have a grocery component.

