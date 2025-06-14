Focus Financial Network Inc. Has $303,000 Stock Holdings in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Focus Financial Network Inc. raised its holdings in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,624 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kenvue by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its stake in shares of Kenvue by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on KVUE. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Monday, March 24th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Kenvue from $22.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Kenvue in a report on Thursday, April 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.50 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

Kenvue Stock Down 2.7%

Shares of NYSE KVUE opened at $21.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $41.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.46, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.98. Kenvue Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.67 and a 12 month high of $25.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.52.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Kenvue had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 6.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kenvue Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 14th. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio is presently 149.09%.

Kenvue Profile

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

