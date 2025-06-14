Insider Buying: Rackla Metals Inc. (CVE:RAK) Insider Buys C$406,000.00 in Stock

Rackla Metals Inc. (CVE:RAK – Get Free Report) insider Alejandro Emiliano Gubbins Cox bought 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.29 per share, for a total transaction of C$406,000.00.

Alejandro Emiliano Gubbins Cox also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 23rd, Alejandro Emiliano Gubbins Cox bought 2,200,000 shares of Rackla Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.31 per share, for a total transaction of C$682,000.00.

On Wednesday, May 14th, Alejandro Emiliano Gubbins Cox sold 2,000,000 shares of Rackla Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.26, for a total transaction of C$520,000.00.

Rackla Metals Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of CVE RAK opened at C$0.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.27 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.18. The company has a market cap of C$27.30 million, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.45. Rackla Metals Inc. has a 52-week low of C$0.05 and a 52-week high of C$0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 6.93 and a current ratio of 4.57.

About Rackla Metals

Rackla Metals Inc, a junior gold exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rivier property located in the Watson Lake Mining District, Yukon. It also holds interests in the Tombstone Gold Belt projects situated in Yukon and Northwest Territories.

